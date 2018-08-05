By lauraramonique

Selena Gomez and Bill Murray starring in “The Dead Don’t Die.”

Selena Gomez and Bill Murray are starring in a new film called “The Dead Don’t Die.”

The film stars some awesome talent including, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Caleb Landry Jones, Bill Murray and more amazing talent.

The Dead Don’t die starring Selena Gomez was written by Jim Jarmusch. A plot for the film has not been released yet.

According to IMDB, the film should be out by 2019! And it’s presently being filmed!

