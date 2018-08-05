By lauraramonique

Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith drum-off for charity!

Will Ferrell and Chad Smith look like twin brothers and they’ve just teamed up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a drum-off!

The drum-off is for charity.

Will Ferrell is drumming for Cancer for College!

“Cancer for College provides hope and inspiration to low-income, high achieving cancer survivors through the granting of college scholarships and by providing educational experiences.”

And Chad is drumming for Little Kids Rock!

“Little Kids Rock transforms lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools. That is Little Kids Rock’s mission, and since 2002, we have given more than 650,000 under-served schoolchildren across the U.S. access to fun, engaging, Modern Band music classes and brand new instruments at no cost to the students, teachers, or school districts.”

What’s better than charity, a drum-off, and special guest performance?

If you haven’t seen the video, check it out below! You let us know who you think won the drum-off in the comments below! And if you enjoy the positive vibes you’ve been reading, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Blessed be!

Will Ferrell and Chad Smith Drum-Off