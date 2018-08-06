By lauraramonique

James Gunn raises money for Rainforests!

James Gunn is super inspirational, he’s always looking for ways to save the planet!

James Francis Gunn Jr. (born August 5, 1966) is an American filmmaker, actor, novelist, and musician. He is best known for writing the scripts Tromeo and Juliet (1996), Scooby-Doo (2002) and it’s sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) and of course, Dawn of the Dead (2004).

Later he started working as a director, his first film was a horror-comedy called “Slither.” From 2008-2009 he directed and wrote the web series James Gunn’s PG Porn. Then he worked on “Super,” in 2010 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017.

Interestingly, he was taken off the directorial role for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Gunn has tweeted about Rainforest Trust and brought forth quite some awareness and money in the past.

“Sure, Warner Bros is one of my favorite charities, but I think I’d rather donate to @RainforestTrust,” he tweeted. “In fact, I’ll give them a dollar for every retweet of this tweet up to 20k.”

Fans responded in kind, retweeting the tweet and allowing it to spread. I would say he made his goal happen.

The Rainforest Trust is all about protecting our most threatened tropical forests. According to their official website, it can be “highly effective.”

“Rainforest Trust purchases and protects the most threatened tropical forests, saving endangered wildlife through partnerships and community engagement. Through these highly effective partnerships, we can ensure sustainable results necessary for the long-term protection of tropical ecosystems and the wildlife they hold.”

How does The Rainforest Trust achieve its goals?

“We establish strategic partnerships with the world’s most experienced and committed conservationists. Our partners’ intimate knowledge of their regions’ ecosystems and local communities is key to achieving long-term land and species protection. Together, we identify critical sites that provide a permanent refuge for endangered species. These biodiverse areas face immediate and direct threats, typically from loggers, miners or ranchers. Protection requires swift action, and we work with our partners to develop scientifically based conservation plans that are not only timely but also resilient and sustainable. With detailed plans in place, we raise the funds necessary to implement them. Our partners work closely with their national governments and local communities to formally establish reserves protecting the land.”

Their commitment is founded strongly into all they believe about our endangered rainforests.

“The creation of a new protected area is only the beginning.

We are committed to providing lasting, on-the-ground protection, which requires the ongoing support and participation of local communities. These communities are engaged through the creation of sustainable economic opportunities for local men and women, including training as forest guards, wildlife monitors and ecotourism guides. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the expertise of our partners and the participation of local communities across the tropics, our reserves are exemplary models of international conservation.”

Awesome job to James Gunn for creating such a buzz and helping save our beautiful planet. It just takes a small step to raise awareness and help people learn what’s going on in our world. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out, be sure to visit their website and if you can’t donate for any reason, it’s okay.

Remember, sharing can go a long way!

Are you enjoying the positive vibes on positive celebrity magazine? If you are, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity, film, and entertainment news!

Blessed be!