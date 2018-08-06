By lauraramonique

Ruby Rose Performs Pink’s “Raise Your Glass” | Lip Sync Battle |

Ruby Rose did an absolutely amazing job during her Lip Sync Battle. She performed Pink’s “Raise Your Glass.”

Rose even flipped a table, go all the way or go home.

And don’t even get me started on how she swung onto the stage from over the audience. That’s Ruby friggin’ Rose right there, don’t ya think?

ICYMI: Ruby Rose will also be starring in the new film “The Meg.”

The Meg is an Action, Horror, Sci-Fi and IMDB shared the plot with those that are excited to catch the film on August 9th!

“After escaping an attack by what he claims was a 70-foot shark, Jonas Taylor must confront his fears to save those trapped in a sunken submersible.”

The Meg also stars Jason Statham, Rainn Wilson, Bingbing Li, Jessica McNamee, Robert Tyler and more!

If you haven’t seen Ruby Rose in her Lip Sync Battle then you have to check it out. Be sure to let us know what you thought of her performance in the comments. And if you’ve been enjoying the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity and entertainment news!

Blessed be!

Ruby Rose doing Lip Sync Battle!

Related