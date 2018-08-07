Ruby Rose has been cast as Batwoman for the CW!

Ruby Rose has been making headlines since Orange is the New Black but now she’s back and ready to show us her superhero skills. The gorgeous Australian actress will be joining the CW as Batwoman!

It’s been reported, the character will make her CW debut at the annual crossover event between the four network DC shows we all love including, “The Flash,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl,” and “Arrow!”

Batwoman will make history if things go well and head toward being produced. It will be the first time TV series focused on an LGBT superhero. And with Ruby Rose being gender-fluid we have another boundary-breaker.

She took to Instagram early this morning and let the bat out of the bag.

“@rubyrose: The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different.

Thank you everyone. Thank you god.” Ruby Rose Performs Pink’s ‘Raise Your Glass’ | Lip Sync Battle |

That’s hilarious, I bet keeping that on the down low was super hard because it’s such an exciting project!

The Sydney Morning Herald dove into the series perfectly.

“So who, exactly, is Batwoman? First things first: she’s not Batgirl. The character of Batwoman was first introduced in Detective Comics #233 in 1956 as Katherine (later Kate) Kane, a wealthy Gotham City heiress who, inspired by Batman’s heroic deeds, created for herself a superhero alter-ego. As only a comic book franchise can do, there are actually two Batwoman characters in the current DC Comics “continuity”, one which uses the real name Kathy, and the other which uses the real name Kate. There’s a long-winded explanation involving multiple Earths, but we’ll spare you. The Kate Kane iteration of the character, which Rose will play, is a lesbian who professes the Jewish faith and is, in the comic books at least, romantically involved with Gotham City detective Renee Montoya. Those character notes would make Rose’s Batwoman the first gay superhero to take a leading role in a television series.”

That’s what’s up right there, if you are excited let us know in the comments below! And don’t forget if you enjoy the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay updated on the latest celebrity gossip and film news!

Are you excited to see Ruby in action? Sound off below!

Blessed be!

Ruby Rose Cast as Batwoman for The CW