Demi Lovato entered rehab and this is what we should learn.

Demi Lovato enters rehab after her apparent overdose. She came onto social media and talked about her struggle to her family, friends, and fans. She wrote:

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you. Demi Lovato breaks her silence after hospitalization! I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say that I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting <3 Demi”

Lovato would want us to be proud of her. She would want this to be the reason someone else stops their addiction.

We are hoping the best for Demi Lovato as she recovers in therapy and then again, after. Rehab is a process and it’s always a temptation. But we all know how much strength Lovato has and we know she’s going to recover and have an even larger and positive impact on the world.

If you know someone who is struggling with addiction, talk with them, express your concern and see if they will get the help they need to lead a healthy life. It’s not easy on the person or the people they’re surrounded with to watch.

And that’s why many times it’s kept a secret. One that’s not hard to hide from even your closest friends.

Always be sure to look for signs of depression in those you love. If we were a world who listened to one another, it would b easier to ask for help, it wouldn’t feel so hard. And compassion is one thing we need in this world.

Don’t be afraid to reach out to a friends loved one, they might be mad at first but you are saving their life. We were all put here on this Earth for a reason and one of them is serving one another.

Blessed be.

