Huskies Trying Dog Shoes for the First Time! Yes or No?

Alright, so we are mid-week and it’s time to get smiles on as many faces as possible. We’re sure this video will make you smile but we also want to talk about keeping your dog’s feet safe in certain situations.

YouTube shared some fun trending videos today including the one we’re about to show you and it’s absolutely adorable but really good for the fur babies. But I do think that it depends on the situation.

It’s great to have these shoes if you’re going to take your dog out where they’ll be standing on blacktop for a long time, I saw a few at 2018’s Warped Tour for example. And it’s great to keep their feet from being burnt by the sun, they’re also beneficial in the winter because we use salt and other things that help prevent ice, these can be hard on their soft soles.

The skin on dogs paws is super delicate. Basically, just as delicate as our palms.

One thing I love to do is take my dog out where ever I can and if I’m in the city, or walking or jogging on the canal it helps keep my pups feet safe from glass, fox hair grass, and rocks.

It might feel weird to put shoes on your dog but when they’re your kids, they’re your kids. And that’s all that matters because you’re keeping them safe from possibly getting hurt. Check out the Huskies below and decide for yourself!

And we want to know what you think, do you like the idea of putting shoes on a dog or not?

