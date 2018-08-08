MANIC Trailer: The film stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill

MANIC tells the stories about Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill,) these two strangers were drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. But things don’t go as everyone had planned.

Netflix will drop the new TV-series will drop on September 21. And there will be a total of 10 episodes in its first season.

If you haven’t seen the Manic trailer yet, check it out below and be sure to let us know what you think about the new series. Can you see yourself binge watching it? Sound off!

Maniac Trailer | Netflix