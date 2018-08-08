Snoop Dogg and Matt Barnes will participate in Annual Athletes vs Cancer!

Snoop Dogg and Matt Barnes are going to be raising money for cancer!

NBA Champion Matt Barnes will host 5th Annual Athletes vs Cancer Celebrity Football game on Sunday (August 12, 2018) at Fairfax High School. The event starts at 7:30 P.M., and it’s going to be a good game. Barnes will be joined by Snoop Dogg.

Barnes will be starting the celebrity kick off with a Thursday Cannabis Summit #Smoke4aCure there will be physicians, scientists, botanists, and more will discuss the medicinal benefits amidst the backdrop of product displays and entertainment. On Friday the 10th, the AVC presents #Bowl4aCure at Lucky Strike DTLA.

“Having lost my mother to cancer seven years ago, my mission is to support cancer patients and their families during one of the hardest battles of their lives,” said Barnes. “Through innovative research, we can enhance public awareness of the many ways to detect cancer in its early stages with the ultimate goal of cancer prevention.”

The American Cancer Society estimates that 2018 will present 1,735,350 new cancer cases and 609,640 cancer deaths.

Athletes vs. Cancer will provide support services and help inspire hope for those who are or have been affected by cancer. Additionally, the Foundation has aimed to help those living in communities with minimal resources to access regular cancer screenings. This is made possible with proceeds supporting mobile cancer screening units and financial support for families who have loved ones in hospice. Barnes hopes to encourage the world to strive for lifestyle changes in order to fight and eradicate cancer.

Tickets for the Celebrity Football Game are $35 for adults and $15 for kids ages 7-12. Kids under the age of six get in for FREE. Event gates and the Family Fun Zone open at 6:00 P.M., Kickoff begins at 7:30 P.M.

AVC’s Celebrity Football Game alumni have included the most recognizable and dynamic names in the NBA, NFL, professional sports and entertainment worlds.

Tickets for single events during the entire weekend can be purchased online at AthletesVsCancer.com with a limited amount of tickets available at the entrance.

For additional information on how you can support or become a sponsor, shoot them an email [ HERE ]

Cancer sucks and it’s possible that most people reading this have known someone close battle cancer. And there are others who know of someone with cancer. The statistics are frightening and lifestyle changes can make a huge difference, not diets but lifestyle changes.

Matt Barnes & Snoop Dogg 4th Annual 2017 Athletes V Cancer Flag Football Game