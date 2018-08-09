Ruby Rose talks Batwoman and visiting children hospitals on Jimmy Fallon!

Jimmy Fallon caught up with Ruby Rose on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and talked her upcoming role as Batwoman and the charity she loves to help people in need of a smile.

Ruby Rose has been in the news for the last few days because it was announced that she was cast as Batwoman for CW.

Rose talked about how she loves to visit people in hospitals and those who are in need. And now she can visit them as Batwoman.

She’s such an amazing actress but most of all she has a huge heart. There’s nothing about Ruby Rose that doesn’t say “inspiring.”

Jimmy opened up about how great this is for Ruby Rose.

“I almost got emotional backstage because I was talking to you and I said this is so fun, kids are going to be dressing up like you for Halloween and it’s different than an orange Jumpsuit.” He continued “And then you said this thing to me that stuck in my head because you said you’ve been going to hospitals and visiting children, just to visit kids in hospitals and now you can visit them dressed as Batwoman.”

Ruby was grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s an amazing opportunity.”

Ruby Rose even talks about her grandmother raising bats. It’s hilarious!

If you haven't seen the interview between Jimmy Fallon and Ruby Rose, check it out below.

Blessed be!

Ruby Rose Gets Emotional About Being Cast as Batwoman