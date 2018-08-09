Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams perform together! Check it out!

Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams performed on stage together and it was epic.

Taylor Swift had an amazing show at Toronto’s Rogers Centre over the weekend and she was joined on stage by Bryan Adams. The crowd knew they would be seeing Taylor Swift performing but they had no idea she had a surprise up her sleeve. Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams did a duet of her favorite jams.

Swift told the crowd what the song they were going to sing was a favorite in her life. And it wasn’t one of her songs.

“It’s one of my favorite songs ever written – it’s not one of mine! You guys have been singing so loud all night, but I really want to see how loud it could be. So if you’ve been saving your voice for a moment in the show, this is the moment.”

It was amazing to see Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams perform “Summer of 69.”

The Summer of 69 is a classic and was the fourth single from Bryan Adams fourth album, Reckless. The song “Summer of 69,” was written by both Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. And a fun fact about the song is during the draft process, the song was titled “Best Days of My Life,” until it was polished and named “Summer of 69.”

If you haven’t seen Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams perform the classic duet, check it out below and be sure to let us know what you thought of their performance.

The great thing about social media is talent sometimes share their favorite moments. Swift took to Instagram and the picture really shows off Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams personalities, they were having a blast.

Summer of ‘69 – Bryan Adams and Taylor Swift (August 4th, 2018)

