Gerard Butler: He’s best known for films like “Law Abiding Citizen,” see what he’s doing now!

Gerard Butler was born in Paisley, Scotland. And he’s raised quite the name for himself in the film industry.

Did you know Gerard Butler spent a little of his childhood in Montreal, Quebec? But he and his siblings (sister and older brother) were raised in their hometown of Paisley.

It was by the time he was in his 20s that he went on to attend Glasgow University. That’s where he started to study to become a lawyer. He was president of the school’s law society. And that comes to no surprise because he seems to be completely outgoing, and loves to talk in interviews.

Could you imagine being in law school and then finding yourself in a London coffee shop, having a cup of Joe, and actor Steven Berkoff, approaches you and gives you a role in his film? Yep, that’s how it happened, Berkoff gave him a role in a stage production of “Coriolanus.” That was the moment that defined Butler’s whole career path, he gave up law for acting. And it was a good move.

Later, he got his film debut when he starred as Billy Connolly’s younger brother in Mrs. Brown (1997).

IMDB revealed a fun fact about Gerard Butler while they were in production.

“While filming the movie in Scotland, he was enjoying a picnic with his mother near the River Tay when they heard the shouts of a young boy, who had been swimming with a friend, who was in some trouble. Butler jumped in and saved the young boy from drowning. He received a Certificate of Bravery from the Royal Humane Society. He felt he only did what anyone in the situation would have done.”

Butler’s career continued to grow with his “James Bond,” film, “Tomorrow Never Dies,” and then “Russell Mulchay’s tale of The Mummy.” And he even starred in “Dracula,” in the year 2000.

Gerard Butler is best known for “The Phantom of the Opera,” ”300,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” and fan-favorite “The Bounty Hunter.”

It’s fantastic to see that he has not stopped working. Right now Butler has wrapped several projects we can look forward to watching.

Gerard Butler has these in the works.

Hunter Killer (completed) – 2018

Keepers (completed) – 2018

All-Star Weekend (post-production) – 2019

Angel Has Fallen (post-production) – 2019

Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin (filming) – 2019

Afterburn (pre-production) – no date

Den of Thieves 2 (announced) – no date



These films all sound as though audiences are going to love watching and getting pulled into the plot. You guys should check out their IMDB pages. The directors are well-known and include Ric Roman Waugh (Snitch) and Christian Gudegast (A Man Apart). They have contributed some valuable work on their previous projects.

It’s exciting to see what your favorite talent are up to right now.

