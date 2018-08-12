Paris Jackson sings for cancer, watch as her grandmother cheers her on!

Unbelievable, Paris Jackson can sing and this is her second live show and it’s all in an effort to raise money for cancer.

While many would think amazing voices are genetic or at least to some extent. But it doesn’t matter what age, sex or if you have some “genetic disposition,” to singing. It’s been proven that it can be learned at any time in your life.

Whether or not Paris Jackson has something heredity about her amazing voice, we don’t know but what we do know? Simple, she can freakin’ sing.

Jackson was performing at the Canyon Session Cancer Fundraiser in L.A and she has quite the vocal range!

Her beautiful grandmother Katherine watched and cheered Paris Jackson on during her performance.

Katherine is rarely in the media, it’s great to see her out enjoying a public concert.

Paris Jackson took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“@parisjackson f*ck. i can’t believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. and she actually liked it!?!!! i was shitting my pants. i love you so much grandma. i’m so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause. @thesoundflowers @canyonsessions @austinbrown #fcancer”

I bet everyone that felt absolutely amazing, don’t you agree?

The fact that Paris Jackson and Katherine have re-established ties is awesome news. Katherine was the one who raised Paris after her brother Michael Jackson’s passing.

Unfortunately, Paris took it a lot harder after her father passed away but she’s doing an amazing job and really helping her fathers legacy live on through all her actions and charity work.

What do you guys think?

