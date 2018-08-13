Back to School: How to create a great morning routine before school.

Having a great morning routine before school can be helpful because a lot of teenagers aren’t morning people. But if you’re tired of waking up late and having to force yourself to get ready then having a morning routine before school might improve your mood and morning. Here’s how to set up a great morning routine before school.

Prepare the night before school.

I always thought this wasn’t a big deal until I started trying it. I would prepare my book bag, cloths and everything I needed (including homework) right by my desk before leaving for school. It made my morning routine before school a lot faster.

And If I was jamming to study and had to stay-up-late I would go take a shower and (this was desperation) sleep in the cloths I would wear the next day. It made things flow a little quicker if I had no time that night and it made that morning routine before school run a lot smoother.

I had less anxiety overall.

Don’t forget to have your parents sign any papers before you zip that backpack!

Life Pro Tip: Having everything done the night before your morning routine before school can make your mornings run a lot smoother, so be sure to get all that homework done, get those permission slips signed and have a great day.

Wake up a little early.

It’s true, this one probably sounds insane but if you can start to set the natural clock in your body, it will start waking you up before your alarm even goes off and by the time you finish your morning routine before school, you’ll be wide-awake and ready for early morning conversation with friends and you’ll feel sharper for your first few classes.

It helps to set a ringtone that you like waking up to the sound of, that’s helped lessen my anxiety, especially if you set your phone to “ease into,” your alarm.

Waking up early makes your morning routine before school nice because you can then take a shower and those are about the most relaxing activity you can do before the stresses of school begin. It’s pretty safe to say a shower will improve your morning routine before school.

Another very important reason for waking up early is good, is due to the fact that you need to have a healthy snack before school. Having a healthy snack is an important part of your early morning routine before school. You’ve gotta have energy, if you don’t like to eat, then try to incorporate shakes into your early morning routine.

Shakes are easy and they can go with you to school. I’ve totally done shakes before and it made my early morning routine before school run a lot smoother and I wasn’t hungry until around lunch-time.

Create time for relaxation.

There are some people who rise early and that means you can create some time for meditation or even doing something you like before beginning your early morning routine before school. It doesn’t matter whether you do that in your room, in the shower, while listening to music, or if you actually sit down and do some deep breathing exercises.

This tactic can not only make your morning routine before school feel easier, it also sets you up for a lot of relaxation before school.

Prepare, prepare and prepare.

Early mornings can be a scramble if you haven’t prepared. The most important part about having an easy early morning routine before school is being prepared. I’ve found purchasing a planner or using Google Calendar has helped me remember events, things to tell parents and important things you just can’t forget.

Google Calendar has helped me stay on top of all my appointments and can even remind me 1-hour before I start my early morning routine before school.

Be Confident

The fact is, we sometimes just feel like crap in the morning, which makes our preparation for school, sloppy. Don’t look in the mirror and feel down. You’re starting school and it’s time to be confident, even if you’re not feeling it, you will eventually and getting ready for school will be a breeze.

Confidence is sexy. Male or female, it’s sexy. It’s important to have confidence when you wake up and start your morning routine for school. It will make getting ready fun and you’ll be more likely to interact at school if you feel confident.

You are the only you in the whole world, that’s something to be proud of, show your personality off and start enjoying your morning routine before school.

If you’re enjoying the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to my positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and the latest entertainment news.

How do you stay prepared for school? Sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be!

My Morning Routine For School! Back to School 2018!