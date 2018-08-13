Brett Eldredge performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check it out!

Brett Eldredge is an American country music singer, songwriter and record producer. He’s signed to Warner Music Group Nashville.

Eldredge has already hit three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart from his début studio album, “Bring You Back: “Don’t Ya”, “Beat of the Music”, and “Mean to Me.” And now he’s performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After performing he took to Facebook and uploaded a picture of he and Kimmel. He wrote:

"Backstage talkin fishin… Jimmy Kimmel is a good fella" Brett Eldredge is currently on tour and might be coming to a city near you. According to his official website his event at Chicago Festival for the Summer of "Love Someone" had more than 18,000 fans pack the festival.

Brett Eldredge – Love Someone