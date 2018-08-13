Dogs are THRILLED to be Reunited With Sister Coming Home From College.

Every time we leave the house our dogs are excited to be Reunited with us. And we’re pretty sure you can relate. It’s adorbs.

Dogs truly are our best friends. Once they are a part of your family and you’ve created a bond it’s hard on them when you go away, even to the store.

Victoria rescued both Echo and Toto and they absolutely adore their humans, especially Victoria.

The thing about Victoria is she’s been off to college for the last 6-months.

Telegraph has reported a study that shows dogs actually do love their humans.

“We have pretty good evidence that dogs actually love their humans,” according to Dr Paul Zak, who conducted the study. “A couple of small-scale studies have shown that when owners interact with their dogs, the human and their dog appear to release oxytocin. “It’s one of the chemical measures of love in mammals. Humans produce the hormone in our brains when we care about someone. For example, when we see our spouse or child the levels in our bloodstream typically rise by 40-60 per cent.”

It was absolutely adorable to see Echo and Toto go crazy when she got back from school. What do you guys think about these dogs are thrilled to be reunited?

Check out this adorable video of Echo and Toto below.

