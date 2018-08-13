International Left handers day: 8 celebrities who are left handers!

Today is a special day for those who can write with their left hand and to those who are ambidextrous (write with both hands). It’s international left-handers day. And we wanted to dive in and see which celebrities are left handers.

The “left handers,” day became popular in 1976 when Dean R. Campbell, who was the founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc created to celebrate certain people’s distinct traits and to raise awareness to the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed in a world where people are predominantly right-handed. Let’s take a look at 8 celebrities who are left handers and then we can take a look at what they face in a world of righties.

10 Celebrities who are left-handed!

Paul McCartney. Music_department | A Hard Day’s Night.

Ross Kemp. Actor | EastEnders.

Keanu Reeves. Actor | The Matrix.

Mark Wahlberg. Actor | Boogie Nights.

Tom Cruise. Actor | Top Gun.

Nicole Kidman. Actress | Moulin Rouge!

Matthew Broderick. Actor | The Producers.

Whoopi Goldberg. Actress | Ghost.

What’s hard for those that are left-handed?

Spiral notebooks, writing can be hard.

Gym class always had that one gross “lefty glove.” Yuck.

Ballpoint pens don’t work because you’re pushing rather than pulling the ball.

Always bonking elbows.

The number pad is on the right side of the keyboard.

Certain desks in school or college.

Controllers are made for righties.



What’s good for left handed people?

Education and Career News reports “Left-handed stroke victims reportedly recover faster. While the reason is unclear, some believe it’s due to left-handed people having to strengthen both sides of the brain to succeed in a right-handed world. Because many lefties are better at using their non-dominant hand, it’s less difficult for them to recover from a stroke that damages one part of their brain.”

Care2 talks about the benefits as well “We are right-brain dominated. Being “right-brained” comes with all kinds of positives. We tend to be visual thinkers; we are more creative, have a greater imagination, are better at expressing feelings even non-verbally, and are great at daydreaming.”

“Lefties also seem to have a better chance of having a high IQ, or being considered a genius. Twenty percent of all Mensa members say they are left-handed, and among the famous “smart” lefties: Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin, and Isaac Newton. And a study conducted at St. Lawrence University found that more left-handed people had IQs over 140 than their right-handed counterparts.”

Makeup roughly 12% of the population.

Tend to reach puberty 4 to 5 months later than right-handers (haha).

A blog Cheapism, says left-handed people have a shot at becoming president. “If you’re a lefty, you may want to consider running for president. Several recent U.S. presidents were lefties, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Gerald Ford. Ronald Reagan is said to have been ambidextrous. Further back, James Garfield, Herbert Hoover and Harry Truman were also left-handed. Some scientists theorize lefties are capable of a wider scope of thinking, which makes for a great presidential quality.”

Interesting facts about left-handed people huh? Check out more in the video below.

Are you that 12% of the population? Sound off in the comments below! And if you’re enjoying the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Blessed be!

14 Facts about Left Handers!