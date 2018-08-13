Jim Neidhart: WWE Tag Team Championship winner passes away.

Jim Neidhart is a legend, as his the “Hit Man,” tag team but now there’s only one Hit Man left and that’s Bret Hard. Neidhart passed away and the cause of death is currently unknown.

Early this morning WWE confirmed that Jim Neidhart has passed away.

Jim Neidhart was best known as a tag-team wrestler. His brother-in-law “Bret Hard,” also tag-team wrestled. The pair won two WWE World Tag Team Championships together. The duo was best known as “Hit Man.”

Bret Hart isn’t doing too great (which is normal for any person who just lost someone they love). Hart took to Twitter and wrote about the emotions he is feeling, after his brothers sudden passing.

“Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now.” Celebrities that paid tribute to Michael Jackson after learning he passed away!

That’s seriously such an amazing memory to have with your brother, especially after such an awful and random passing.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Neidhart left his daughter, Natalie, she currently performs for WWE’s Raw brand under the alias “Natalya.”

It’s crazy to think about the last time that Jim Neidhart last competed. It was in 1997 but his legacy will continue to live on today through his daughter. She is a spitting image of him and even has his father’s signature personality each time she’s in the ring.

WWE has opened up about the passing of Jim Neidhart.

“WWE extends its condolences to Neidhart’s family, friends and fans.”

Retired performer Ric Flair also offered his condolences on social media.

“My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace.”

Jim Neidhart was a good father, a good friend and a great man to all of his fans. It’s good to know that his legacy will continue through his daughter, Natalie (Natalya). And that many of us will never forget his amazing performances with his brother on WWE.

We hope that everyone in the WWE family, Neidhart family, and extended family are doing okay, sending you all love.

Jim Neidhart’s WWE Raw Debut: Raw, July 4, 1994

