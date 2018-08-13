Kelly Osbourne opens up about “hardest years,” of her life and more!

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about the “hardest years,” of her life and how she “gave up on everything.”

There are many subjects people are afraid to talk about, more when it’s about their personal life. But part of healing is sharing. And that’s exactly what Kelly Osbourne has been doing on social media.

The gorgeous lady took to Instagram and uploaded the picture to the left. She captioned the photo with her story.

“@kellyosbourne: This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time share that with you guys. To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self-medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did. I have spend the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the fuck I really am without a camera in my face. I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment. He has held my hand throughout this whole process. Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me. I love my family with all my heart. Thank you to the friends who have walked the path of sobriety with me I could not have done this without there love and support. I can’t believe It’s been a year!!! I still don’t know who the fuck I am or what the fuck I want but I can wholeheartedly confess that I’m finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is. I’m sorry if I let anyone down it was just time for me to work on me! I love you guys!” Demi Lovato entered rehab and this is what we should learn. There have been so many overdoses lately (even on my own personal Facebook) and seeing Demi go into rehab has been hard. You never know what a person might be battling.

That’s why it’s important to treat people with love, accept them and always have an open heart.

That's why it's important to treat people with love, accept them and always have an open heart.

