Queer Eye opens up about their revival and more!

Queer Eye recently opened up about the revival of their show and how it’s been going on the show.

David Collins sat with THR and reflected on the new and upgraded edition of the show.

It’s been fourteen years and now it’s become the first reality shows to win an Emmy, Queer Eye has found itself in a pretty good spot and now their gearing up for a third season.

As someone who has seen the Netflix revival, it brings you tears of joy. It’s such an awesome journey to experience with the cast, crew, and person they are helping in life.

Collins opened up about feeling “humbled.”

“I feel humble every day to realize this little idea from 15 years ago is having a real impact right now. It means the world to me.”

And they truly are making a positive impact in the world. It’s that little push we all need sometimes, that little blessing and reminder that says ‘hey, you’re worth it and the way you live your life shows what you believe on the outside.’

Queer Eye is very thought-provoking and helpful even for its viewers, it makes them (or me) take a look at my life and think about whether or not I’m a “pack rat,” and what I can do to improve my diet, especially having Crohn’s disease. It’s a great show on all levels.

It’s incredibly inspiring.

THR interview with David Collins.

Can you talk a little bit about the move to the Midwest, where you’re shooting now after filming the first two seasons in Atlanta? The welcome mat of Kansas City has been more than anything I’ve ever seen in my 30-plus years of doing this. They’ve welcomed us into the city, showed us the towns and the locations. We could not be happier. And why the Midwest? I’m a Midwestern kid. I was born and raised in Cincinnati. Honestly, I think [this region] was the next step. We looked at all kinds of cities along the way. But we really realized that this is the heartland. Do you see the show moving around more in future seasons? The show found its legs down south, where we got to see people with different points of view and opinions. Those conversations wouldn’t have happened in New York City or Los Angeles. We’re really into exploring and letting these guys come into different cities and towns and have their own personal experiences as well. That’s part of the beauty to each city that we go to. You and the cast have acknowledged that this iteration of the show has raised the bar in terms of representation and the kinds of conversations being had. Looking back, do you wish you’d been able to do more with the first show? The O.G. Fab Five were trailblazers. We got to see real gay men for the first time in real situations. Fifteen years ago, the world was not ready to hear Carson [Kressley] saying that he had a boyfriend or Thom [Filicia] say that he was married. I think America probably would have really rejected the show. Timing is everything. The reason that the show is working again now is that it’s time for a healthier dialogue, a deeper dialogue. The first show had its time, and it did exactly what it was meant to do.

If you’re interested in reading more, you can check out the full interview on The Hollywood Reporter. Let us know what you thought in the comments below. Have you watched Queer Eye? Well, if you have no idea what we’re talking about you can check out the trailer below!

But if you did watch Queer Eye, did you have a favorite episode? Sound off!

