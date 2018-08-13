Teen Choice Awards: Full list of winners!

The armies have spoken and the votes are in on our favorite stars.

Fans voted online and spent a lot of time hashtagging their favorite stars from the industry.

Nick Cannon was the show’s host and the Teen Choice Awards had some amazing performers including Lauv, Khalid, and Meghan Trainor. But there were many more and they all did a fantastic job.

The most notable winners of the night leave us with no surprise. They were Riverdale and The Flash.

You can check out a full list of the winners below.

It was a hot night with so many fan-favorite celebrities in attendance including Zac Efron, Pretty Much, Meghan Trainor, Lauren Jauregui and many more!

Check out the list and let us know what you thought of the winners!

List of Teen Choice Awards 2018

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie

WINNER: Avengers: Infinity War

Justice League

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tomb Raider Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War

Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Henry Cavill – Justice League

John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War Choice Action Movie Actress

Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider

Amy Adams – Justice League

Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War

Gal Gadot – Justice League

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War Choice Sci-Fi Movie

WINNER: Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Rampage

Ready Player One

Thor: Ragnarok Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Dwayne Johnson – Rampage

Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok

Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049

Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Danai Gurira – Black Panther

WINNER: Letitia Wright – Black Panther

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Naomie Harris – Rampage

Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok Choice Fantasy Movie

A Wrinkle in Time

WINNER: Coco

Peter Rabbit

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

WINNER: Anthony Gonzalez – Coco

Gael García Bernal – Coco

James Corden – Peter Rabbit

John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

WINNER: Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time Choice Drama Movie

A Quiet Place

Midnight Sun

Murder on the Orient Express

WINNER: The Greatest Showman

Truth or Dare

Wonder Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express

Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird

WINNER: Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman Choice Drama Movie Actress

Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun

Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express

Julia Roberts – Wonder

Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

WINNER: Zendaya – The Greatest Showman Choice Comedy Movie

Daddy’s Home 2

I Feel Pretty

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

WINNER: Love, Simon

Overboard

Pitch Perfect 3 Choice Comedy Movie Actor

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Eugenio Derbez – Overboard

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2

Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2 Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

Anna Faris – Overboard

WINNER: Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3

Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3

Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3 Choice Summer Movie

Adrift

WINNER: Incredibles 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Life of the Party

Ocean’s 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story Choice Summer Movie Actor

WINNER: Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Alden Ehrenreich – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Donald Glover – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Julian Dennison – Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2

Sam Claflin – Adrift Choice Summer Movie Actress

WINNER: Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Emilia Clarke – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Melissa McCarthy – Life of the Party

Sandra Bullock – Ocean’s 8

Shailene Woodley – Adrift

Zazie Beetz – Deadpool 2 Choice Movie Villain

Adam Driver – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aiden Gillen – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Bill Skarsgard – It

Cate Blanchett – Thor: Ragnarok

Josh Brolin – Avengers: Infinity War

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther Choice Breakout Movie Star

Keala Settle – The Greatest Showman

Kelly Marie Tran – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Letitia Wright – Black Panther

WINNER: Nick Robinson – Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

Sophia Lillis – It Choice Movie Ship

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – Love, Simon

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – It

WINNERS: Zac Efron & Zendaya, The Greatest Showman TV

Choice Drama TV Show

Empire

Famous in Love

WINNER: Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This Is Us Choice Drama TV Actor

WINNER: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale

Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett — Empire

K.J. Apa — Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us Choice Drama TV Actress

Bella Thorne — Famous in Love

Camila Mendes — Riverdale

Chrissy Metz — This Is Us

WINNER: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale

Maia Mitchell — The Fosters

Ryan Destiny — Star Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

iZombie

WINNER: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley — The 100

Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan — The Originals

WINNER: Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Eliza Taylor — The 100

Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Rose McIver — iZombie Choice TV Villain

WINNER: Mark Consuelos – Riverdale

Anna Hopkins – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Gabrielle Anwar – Once Upon a Time

Mind Flayer – Stranger Things

Odette Annable – Supergirl Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

WINNER: The Flash Choice Action TV Actor

Chris Wood — Supergirl

Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz — Gotham

WINNER: Grant Gustin — The Flash

Lucas Till — MacGyver

Stephen Amell — Arrow Choice Action TV Actress

Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton — The Flash

Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker — The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow

WINNER: Melissa Benoist — Supergirl Choice Comedy TV Show

black-ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

WINNER: The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson — black-ish

Elias Harger — Fuller House

Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat

WINNER: Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family Choice Comedy TV Actress

America Ferrera — Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House

WINNER: Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell — The Good Place

Sarah Hyland — Modern Family

Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish Choice Animated TV Show

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

WINNER: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons Choice Reality TV Show

WINNER: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas Choice Throwback TV Show

Dawson’s Creek

WINNER: Friends

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That ’70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Choice TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle

Derek Hough — World of Dance

DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson — The Voice

Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom Choice Summer TV Show

Beat Shazam

Cobra Kai

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

WINNER: So You Think You Can Dance

The Bold Type

Total Bellas Choice Breakout TV Star

WINNER: Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

Luka Sabbat – Grown-ish

Lyric Ross – This Is Us

Nafessa Williams – Black Lightning

Oliver Stark – 9-1-1 Choice Breakout TV Show

9-1-1

Anne with an E

Black Lightning

WINNER: On My Block

Siren

The Resident Choice TV Ship

WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – The Flash

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow Choice Summer TV Star

Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Aisha Dee – The Bold Type

Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Katie Stevens – The Bold Type

Meghann Fahy – The Bold Type

Xolo Maridueña – Cobra Kai MUSIC

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift Choice Music Group

WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Zedd Choice Latin Artist

Becky G

WINNER: CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Choice Rock Artist

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

WINNER: Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Halsey – “Bad at Love”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

WINNER: Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.” Choice Song: Group

WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby” Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

“All The Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“Let You Down” – NF

WINNER: “Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino Choice Electronic/Dance Song

WINNER: “All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

“Friends” – Marshmello & Anne-Marie

“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“Perfect” – Topic & Ally Brooke

“Solo” – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey Choice Country Song

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

WINNER: “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

“Mercy” – Brett Young

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan Choice Collaboration

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (Black Panther soundtrack)

WINNERS: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle” Choice Pop Song

“Delicate” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – The Backstreet Boys

WINNER: “In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

“No Excuses” – Meghan Trainor

“No Tears Left to Cry” – Ariana Grande

“This Is Me” – Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble Choice Latin Song

“Boom Boom” – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane

“Dinero” – Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)

“Echame La Culpa” – Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato

WINNER: “Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

“Hey DJ” – CNCO, Yandel

“Mi Gente’ – J Balvin, Willy William Choice Rock/Alternative Song

“Alone” – Halsey (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don)

“Hard Times” – Paramore

“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco

“No Roots” – Alice Merton

“Sit Next To Me” – Foster the People

WINNER: “Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons Choice Breakout Artist

Bazzi

WINNER: Khalid

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA Choice Next Big Thing

Black Pink

WINNER: Jackson Wang

Jacob Sartorius

MattyBRaps

NCT

Stray Choice International Artist

Black Pink

WINNER: BTS

CNCO

EXO

Got7

Super Junior Choice Summer Song

WINNER: “Back To You” – Selena Gomez

“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

“Nice For What” – Drake

“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“Youngblood” – 5 Seconds of Summer Choice Summer Female Artist

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez Choice Summer Male Artist

Charlie Puth

Kane Brown

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Zayn Choice Summer Group

WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers Choice Summer Tour

Charlie Puth – The Voicenotes Tour

WINNER: Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Jay-Z and Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour

Kendrick Lamar, SZA and More – The Championship Tour

Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour

Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour OTHER

Choice Liplock

WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – Jane the Virgin

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Zac Efron & Zendaya – The Greatest Showman Choice Hissy Fit

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Adam Driver – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Joe Keery – Stranger Things

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Ruffalo – Avengers: Infinity War Choice Scene Stealer

WINNER: Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Charlie Heaton – Stranger Things

Katie McGrath – Supergirl

Nick Jonas – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston – Thor: Ragnarok Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

WINNER: The Dolan Twins Choice Male Athlete

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

WINNER: LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry Choice Female Athlete

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

WINNER: Serena Williams

U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team Choice Female Web Star

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

WINNER: Liza Koshy

The Merrell Twins Choice Male Web Star

Cameron Dallas

Collins Key

Joey Graceffa

Ryan Higa

WINNER: The Dolan Twins

Tyler Oakley Choice Comedy Web Star

Collins Key

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

WINNER: Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

The Dolan Twins Choice Music Web Star

Anitta

Chloe x Halle

WINNER: Erika Costell

Jack & Jack

Johnny Orlando

Noah Schnacky Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

Dulce Candy

WINNER: James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)

Shay Mitchell

Zoella Choice Fandom

#Blinks

WINNER: #BTSArmy

#CNCOwners

#Directioners

#Harmonizers

#Swifties Choice Female Hottie

WINNER: Lauren Jauregui

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

Olivia Holt

Selena Gomez

Yara Shahidi Choice Male Hottie

WINNER: Cole Sprouse

Chadwick Boseman

Chris Hemsworth

Grant Gustin

Shawn Mendes

Zac Efron Choice Twit

WINNER: Anna Kendrick

Chrissy Teigen

Kumail Nanjiani

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

Ryan Reynolds Choice Instagrammer

Dwayne Johnson

John Mayer

Justin Timberlake

Lucy Hale

WINNER: Selena Gomez

Will Smith Choice Snapchatter

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Ethan Dolan

Grayson Dolan

Kendall Jenner

Meghan Trainor Choice YouTuber

DanTDM

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

WINNER: Liza Koshy

The Dolan Twins

The Merrell Twins Choice Dancer

Cheryl Burke

Derek Hough

Jenna Dewan

Les Twins

tWitch

WINNER: Maddie Ziegler Choice Muser

Baby Ariel

Holly H (Holly Home)

Loren Gray

WINNER: Mackenzie Ziegler

Sofia Santino

Valentina Schulz Choice Style Icon

Blake Lively

Chadwick Boseman

WINNER: Harry Styles

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Migos

Zendaya Choice Model

Adwoa Aboah

WINNER: Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid

Jaden Smith

Kaia Gerber

Romeo Beckham Choice Video Game

Fire Emblem Heroes

WINNER: Fortnite

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

