AFI: Throwback to the 1990s with “Love Like Winter!”

A throwback to the 1990s!

AFI (abbreviated for A Fire Inside) is an American rock band from Ukiah, California. They formed in 1991 and are a fan-favorite for those who grew up between the years 1999-2007. The band has been very successful and has had the same lineup since 1998. But through the years, the only members left from the original line up, Davey Havok as lead vocalist, Adam Carson as back up vocalist and drummer, Hunter Burgan as the bassist, and guitarist Jade Puget, who each play keyboard and they contribute to the programming and backing vocals are Davey Havock and Adam Carson.

When you think about it, AFI is such a throw-back, for those of us born in the 90s, who liked Punk rock. And let’s be real, Davey Havok is freakin’ hot!

Some fan-favorites included AFI, Greenday, Simple Plan, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Armor for Sleep, Sublime, The Ramones, Tsunami Bomb, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Sugarcult, Good Charlotte, Slipknot, Linkin Park, Blink 182, Puddle of Mudd, My Chemical Romance, Sex, Pistols, Dead Kennedy’s, The Clash, Black Flag, Rancid, Misfits, Bad Religion, Social Distortion, NOFX, Rise Against, and so many more.

Throwing on some AFI during a workout out or stressful moment in my life has always been beneficial. There’s so much meaning in their words. And when you work out, you’re trying to let out all that tension (that’s how I realized music is such great therapy). And then there are moments where you can’t “leave,” to go work out. Music heals and it calms you down, AFI has always been one of those therapeutic bands in my life, Linkin Park comes first.

AFI – Love Like Winter

