Ariana Grande Is An Incredible Role Model!

Ariana Grande has been an incredible role model to her family friends and fans. Everything from the Manchester attacks to the time she takes out of her day to spend with fans. We’ve been seeing her out and about more with Pete Davidson than anyone else. The couple just got engaged and we couldn’t be happier for the two. The duo can now work together and make the world a better place.

Ariana Grande just dropped the “God is a Woman,” music video and it’s absolutely amazing. And she truly is one of the most popular female stars in the world.

Grande got her big start on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, she has flown to fame and success after the show ended. The soundtracks to the show were already popular when the show ended.

Ariana Grande moved onto a spin-off show with iCarly’s Jennette McCurdy. The show was canceled shortly afterward partially due to some disagreements the two actors were having, as well as partially due to Ariana Grande’s musical success outside of Nickelodeon.

Ari’s debut album, Yours Truly, was released in August (2013). It was a hit success, debuting at number 1 on the billboard 200, making her the first female artist since Kesha to debut at the top. This cemented Ariana Grande as a legitimate singer and songwriter outside of her Nickelodeon ties, and things began to grow exponentially from there.

One year later, Ariana Grande released her latest album, My Everything, which also debuted at Number one. Worldwide her single with Iggy Azalea, Problem, was in the top 3 which was

absolutely incredible. She also worked with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj for “Bang Bang” and has been on tour until October of this year playing this fantastic music.

Honestly, with Influences like Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Amy Whitehouse and Mariah Carey, in Hollywood. Ariana Grande definitely knows her music and has been widely regarded as a very talented singer and definitely has the chops for what she is doing.

In addition to her incredible talent and awesome personality, Ariana Grande is at heart, a giver. She loves her fans and people and has worked hard to give back to those who have been loyal fans, as well as those who are less fortunate. She has been associated with several charities, including PETA, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Before she was as popular as she is now, she co-founded a group called “Kids Who Care” that raised over $500,000 for charities. She has also been associated with charities that are helping education in the third world and has spoken out against cyberbullying. Truly, Ariana Grande is a fantastic human being and a wonderful role model for her fans. We cannot wait to see what music and what waves she will make next.

