Drew Barrymore Interviews With MORE Magazine Spilling The Beans About Life!

Drew Barrymore has always been an exceptional actress and those talents came out to shine in her first role in the film E.T.

The gorgeous lady just turned 43-years-old and she looks astonishingly beautiful.

Drew Barrymore has always had an amazing heart and she truly does love the people around her. Life wasn’t always easy for Drew, she had many trails as a child, growing up, finding work that matched her passions and even balancing all that hard work while raising a child.

She loves her children so much, she’s always showing them off on her Instagram.

“@drewbarrymore: I took this pic about 2 years ago and we have all changed so much. But the love we have here has only grown stronger. I love this picture and carry it everywhere I go. I carry it in my heart. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. although everyday is Mother’s Day, it is sure great to celebrate! My olive and my Frankie… you are the loves of my life.” And it sounds as though the 2015 issue of MORE magazine got the awesome opportunity to interview Drew Barrymore, where she talked a little about her life, work and her family, stating: Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Duo Transcend talks about AGT, charity and more! “I love the beauty industry because even on a workday I can wake up with my kids, go to work, come home, bedtime—there’s a normal life there. And it’s exciting when you have to go on a business trip, as opposed to a film where you’re gone for months. I can’t do that right now. As you add more onto your plate, particularly family, things have to fall off, or you won’t be a good parent.”

What a wonderful mother she is putting her children first.

Now why the heck haven’t mothers from around the world realized this?

There have some pretty terrible examples of parenting on the News and we are so thankful that Barrymore is such a great example and role-model to parents everywhere, especially in the film industry. The film industry is great and I absolutely love it but as Drew stated, in order to be a good parent when you have a family you need to make some sacrifices and that’s the route she took.

Drew, thank you for always being a positive influence on everyone you come into contact with. Never doubt your capabilities as a mother because you have shown just how exceptionally loving you truly are and never forget that you always will be an amazing role model and human being.