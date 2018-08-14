Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper talk about “A Star Is Born,” and more!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been working hard to complete their project “A Star Is Born.” And they’ve had chemistry from day one.

A Star Is Born (2018) is a film about a musician who helps a young singer and actress to fame. And things get messy after age and alcoholism brings his career spiraling downward.

It’s set to hit theaters on October 5, 2018!

The film stars Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Anthony Ramos and many more amazing artists.

In a recenter interview in Entertainment Weekly, Tim Stack interviews Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Cooper opened up about people attempting to encourage him not to help create the film.

“I had a lot of people tell me ‘Please don’t do this.’ People I respect and who care about me. I just knew this could be the end of everything if it doesn’t work. It’s like, ‘Who’s this guy making the fourth [version] of this movie? Shut up already.’ But I still could not deny what I felt deep down, and that’s why it was this movie. It sort of ignited something in me.”Bradley Cooper, Eric Roth, and Will Fetters all co-wrote the script.

Cooper and Gaga apparently didn’t know one another before A Star Is Born.

Did you know each other before you started working on A Star Is Born?

“Bradley Cooper: “No. We had a passing-by a couple years earlier at Saturday Night Live. Lady Gaga: We laugh about it when we see pictures of each other where we’re, like, two feet from each other but not talk. Bradley Cooper: It’s just so funny how life works. It’s like, “So in five years you guys will be inseparably close.”

I would have honestly thought they knew one another, but that’s cool to learn. And laugh sure does work like that in so many instances.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper opened up about he role for Ally when asked if she had to audition by Stack. Lady Gaga: “I did. I test for the film.”

Amazingly, Cooper revealed Gaga was able to shoot quite a bit of work in just 8-hours.

Bradley Cooper: “We shot 10 pages in one day at her house. We were moving like lightning and she completely gave herself to the process. And not everybody can do that – 10 pages in eight hours.”

They even had a special moment, Lady Gaga shared how they harmonized.

Lady Gaga: “We sat down at the piano at my house and I heard him sing, and I remember I stopped playing. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing.’ And then we kept going. Before we knew it, we were harmonizing. And he filmed us doing it. We have a tape of the first time we ever sang together.” Bradley Cooper: “It’s on my phone. When I look at it now I’m like, ‘Oh my God. How could she say yes? I’m not that good.'”

Tim Stack wanted to know more about their work-relationship, asking if they had immediate Chemistry.

Bradley Cooper: “From the moment [we met].” Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Duo Transcend talks about AGT, charity and more! Lady Gaga: “It’s one of those things. And I think also we’re both from the East Coast.” Bradley Cooper: “We both have an Italian upbringing. Our families are very similar.” Lady Gaga: “Before I knew it, I was making him spaghetti and meatballs. It felt right. I was really kind of willing to do anything to show the studio and to show him that I had what it took to play this role.” Bradley Cooper: “She didn’t have to show me. We made this sort of decision that first time at her house that we wanted to do the movie together. And we shook hands on it, and then it was just about ‘Okay, here we go,’ and started a long journey. She knows everything about me, everything. There is not one thing she doesn’t know, and I believe that same for me.”

What an amazing interview, if you’re interested in more, be sure to visit your local store for the full interview or visit Entertainment Weekly’s website.

If you guys haven't seen the trailer for "A Star Is Born," check it out below and be sure to let us know what you think of the new film starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.



