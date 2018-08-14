Zedd: One Strange Rock documentary for The National Geographic!

Zedd is a musician that usually focuses on EDM but if you’re a fan then you know he’s amazing at creating classical tunes. He recently did a classical song for a nature documentary and it looks absolutely stunning.

The Universe is inspiring in so many different ways and Zedd described it as an “insane experience,” under his YouTube video. He wrote:

“Shooting the video for “One Strange Rock” was such an insane experience. The National Geographic team had projected videos onto the cave walls that made me feel like I was in another world. I also want to shout out my buddy Brian Tyler for helping me with the orchestration on this song.” Zedd’s True Colors Opener Was amazing!

Zedd spent his time engulfed by The Universe while creating this track, there’s no doubt and the best part, it still has that “signature Zedd,” sound. It’s that sound where you can quickly identify the artist, it’s his universal signature and it’s beautiful.

One Strange Rock is a documentary by award-winning filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. The idea comes from his view of our “thrilling,” and fragile planet. The YouTube also describes the vision for “One Strange Rock.”

“From award-winning filmmaker, Darren Aronofsky comes a mind-bending, thrilling journey that explores the fragility and wonder of planet Earth—one of the most peculiar, unique places in the universe. Hosted by Will Smith, and told through the eyes of experienced astronauts, comes an extraordinary story of why life as we know it exists on Earth.”

Hosted by Will Smith, One Strange Rock reveals the twists of fate that allow life to thrive on Earth. You can check out the video Zedd did for “One Strange Rock,” below! But be sure to let us know what you thought, did you enjoy his classical sound? And did you hear that “signature,” we’re talking about in Zedd’s music?

If you're interested in watching "One Strange Rock," then you can see it on their website online.

Blessed be!

