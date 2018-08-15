Viva Las Aerosmith is ready to take over Sin City!

Las Vegas better be prepared because “Viva Las Aerosmith,” is coming to town. Aerosmith just announced they’ll be headed to Sin City. Las Vegas will be blessed with their presence in April 2019 because they just signed up for “Viva Las Aerosmith.”

The band is super excited about their new adventure to head to Las Vegas.

“We decided to do Vegas. Viva Las Aerosmith!” Steven Tyler stated. “We’re gonna keep it raw, we’re gonna keep it who were are. There are gonna be no changes. It’s not gonna be Flory-Dories, it’s gonna be beautiful and rocked out and we’re gonna get a chance to use some special effects that haven’t been used before.”

The show will take place at the Park Theater, housed in the brand-new Park MGM, right off the Las Vegas strip.

Joey Kramer, their guitarist is pumped for new technical elements for their production. And it’s been speculated they will share unreleased audio and video from the band’s recording sessions. The audio and visual will be pieced together by the one, the only, The Beatles Love, Cirque Du Soleil’s Gailes Martin!

The shows are going to create some unforgettable memories.

Aerosmith has 18 shows set up in Las Vegas and they will run between April 6 and July 9. There will be an exclusive presale for members of the Aero Force One fan club. That will begin on Thursday, August 16, at 9 a.m.

General admission tickets will start at $75 and go on sale Friday, August, 24 at 10 a.m.

You can check out the show’s dates below. Who knows maybe you’ll be able to make it to “Viva Las Aerosmith.”

April 2019: 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 2019: 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2019: 2, 4, 7, 9

