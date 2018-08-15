Wendi McLendon-Covey starring in What Men Want!

Wendi McLendon-Covey continues to make headlines. She’s going from The Goldbergs to What Men Want! And we can’t wait to see her performance, as the film looks funny. And Wendi is the queen of funny.

Wendi McLendon-Covey (born Wendy Anne McLendon) is an American actress, writer, producer, and comedian.

She first caught the media’s attention in the improvisational Comedy Central series Reno 911!, starring as Deputy Clementine Johnson. And the fan-favorite recurring role on the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement.

Covey has worked on numerous other films including:

In 2013, she began starring as Beverly Goldberg, a family show, on the ABC comedy series called The Goldbergs.

Which she was nominated for two Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

She absolutely makes us laugh in The Goldbergs and it really brings back that 1990s feel, don’t you agree?

What Men Want has a strong female lead Taraji P. Henson who will play Ali Davis. And she’s nailing the character, the trailer is hilarious. The film stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Max Greenfield, Taraji P. Henson, and more amazing talent.

“What happens when a woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession? Well, she gains an unexpected edge over them, after an accident she develops the ability to hear their thoughts.”

Things get heated up and there’s a lot of fun, no doubt. Stay tuned because the film is set to drop on Jan 11, 2019!

If you haven't seen the trailer for What Men Want then you can check it out below.

What Men Want trailer (2019).