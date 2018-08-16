Ariana Grande and James Corden Carpool Karaoke! Hilarious!

James Corden has a lot of high-profile celebrities on his Carpool Karaoke passenger skit. He’s invited everyone from Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney to Linkin Park. And now he’s having Ariana Grande on Carpool Karaoke! It’s such a great show and the only certainty that comes with that is a good time.

Ariana Grande and James Corden in the newest Carpool Karaoke has fans laughing and it’s such a blast!

Literally, anytime James Corden “gets someone to accompany him to work,” it’s a good time. He really knows how to involve his viewers and he’s fun, in general.

The Late Late Show is such a success and we’re glad because these videos never get old, even when you rewatch them, like for example his Carpool Karaokes with Justin Bieber.

The two sing together in his newest Carpool Karaoke skit. Grande showed off her amazing range (that Celine Dion expression is always on point). She even sang a show tune from Little Shop of Horrors as well as “No Tears Left to Cry.”

It’s great to see Ariana Grande having some fun. Over the last month, everybody and their mother has been talking about her engagement to Pete Davidson. And for what it’s worth, the hate should probably stop now, let individuals be in love. That’s what life is about, falling in love and having a great time.

Remember to love more and hate less, people don’t choose when or how they fall in love, they just do.

It’s the best carpool karaoke this month and we know you’re going to smile. If you haven’t seen it yet check it out below. And if you’re enjoying the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip, film and entertainment news.

You can catch James Corden on The Late Late Show on weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.

Did you enjoy the Carpool Karaoke with Ariana Grande and James Corden? Sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be!

Ariana Grande Carpool Karaoke