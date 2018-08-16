The Alienist gets sequel series “Angel of Darkness!”

The Alienist to get sequel series “Angel of Darkness!”

There’s some great news from the network TNT! The Alienist is getting its sequel.

The Alienist by Caleb Carr will get its new series called “Angel of Darkness.”

As you likely know, it’s based on the novel with the same name and is a sequel to the 2018 series. And it didn’t do too bad, IMDB has the series rated at 7.8 (according to viewers who are also viewers of the television series).

So, to clear up the confusion, the book that inspired TNT’s The Alienist series starring Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans are returning as their same characters in a renewal of “The Alienist.”

IMDB describes the show’s plot.

“Newspaper illustrator John Moore meets with a criminal psychologist (alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler to investigate a serial killer in New York during the late 19th century.” What do you guys think? Do you feel like “Angel of Darkness,” will be a good sequel or a bad one? Sound off in the comments below. And don’t forget to let us know what you thought of “The Alienist.”

If you haven’t seen the trailer of “The Alienist,” check it out below. And if you’re enjoying our positive celebrity vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Blessed be!

The Alienist trailer featuring Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning

Related