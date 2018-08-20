MTV Music Video Awards: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are on cloud9!

How adorable are Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson? They arrived at the MTV Music Video Awards and seemed to be on cloud 9. The two recently got engaged and we can see the love in all of their pictures, videos and tweets shared online!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson both attended the MTV Music Video Awards and they looked great, with huge smiles on their faces. You just can’t help but notice how happy Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been since making things public.

Just as they were walking in to take pictures, the two stopped and gave the camera some gorgeous shots of their love that truly shines brightly.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande recently got engaged and it’s been all over the news. Family, Friends, and fans couldn’t be happier for the couple.

Regardless of what people have to say, we think they are adorable and it’s great to see them smiling so much in public.

Most excitingly, Ariana Grande is going to be performing tonight and we can’t wait to see how amazing her live performance is on the MTV Video Music Awards 2018. Imagine that rush of your fiance sitting in the audience watching his soon to be wife, perform at the MTV Video Music Awards! Don’t you think that would make Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson super excited for the night and after party celebration?

It sure looks like a night filled with unforgettable memories.

What do you guys think about the MTV Music Video Awards pre-show? Sound off in the comments below! And check out the pictures of the happy couple below! And be sure not to skip over her “God is A Woman,” performance at the MTV Music Video Awards!

If you’re enjoying the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip, film and entertainment news!

Blessed be!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson on the Pink Carpet!

Ariana Grande performing “God is A Woman,” at the MTV Video Music Awards