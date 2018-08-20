The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards: All you need to know!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards: Everything you need to know!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards is about to go down. The highly anticipated Music Awards show was first ever hosted by Dan Aykroyd and Bettle Midler in 1984.

Rap artist Cardi B leads the nominations with 10, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Coming in second with 8 nominations is Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Also in the running are Drake and Childish Gambino which both have 7 nominations.

The show is expected to keep things the same and similar to last year’s event. MTV has chosen to keep gender neutral categories, but they are the category “Fight Against the System,” for “Video with a Message.” They’ve also added “Best Latin Video of the Year.” seeing that “Despacito,” was such a fan-favorite. MTV took it up another notch and is also introducing “Push Artist of the Year,” which really opens things up for those working their butts off to create amazing music.

Now, it’s time to get prepared for The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, check out the guide below, that way you know where to watch the show, it will be fun to see who takes the awards. Last year’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards big winner was Kendrick Lamar. The top prize is open for grabs and we can’t wait to see who takes it home.

What time are The VMA’s?

Be thankful for Twitter, today is the big day for The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. You can catch the red carpet pre-show live on Twitter at 7:30 P.M., EST. Hosts will include Justina Valentine and Winnie Harlow. Afterward, be sure to turn on MTV at 8 p.m. EST to catch the rest of the show with hosts, Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino alongside Terrence J and Nessa.

This is going to be super entertaining, don’t you guys think?

Stay tuned for the main event, which will begin at 9 P.M., EST in New York City.

Different ways to watch The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

If you’re looking to get pumped up before the big show you can tune into the 2018 MTV VMA’s on both MTV and online at MTV Live at 8 P.M., EST. You’ll be able to catch the Backstreet Boys (who are making their first appearance on the VMA’s in exactly 20-years today) they’ll be presenting later in the broadcast. Performances will include Bazzi, Bryce Vine, and the Backstreet Boys.

The MTV network will begin broadcasting The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at 9 P.M., EST. You can also check out VH1, Comedy Central, BET, and CMT. If you don’t have a TV, you can catch it by going to MTV Live and logging in and using your cable provider to see the live stream.

The Video Music Awards are being held at Radio City Music Hall for the 12th time. They’re returning to the NYC venue for the first time since 2009.

Ironically, The 2018 Video Music Awards will not have a host this year. There will be presenters throughout the night. Presenters you can expect include, Millie Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Blake Lively, DJ Khaled, Liam Payne, Amandla Stenberg, Bebe Rexha, Common, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Keegan-Michael Key, KYLE, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Uzi Vert, Olivia Munn, Rita Ora, Shay Mitchell, Zedd, Teyana Taylor and the Backstreet Boys.

You don’t need a host to have a great night, we can’t wait to see what these guys are going to say and do to make the crowd and all its viewers laugh.

Which artists are performing at The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards?

The majority of nominees will take the stage, including Ariana Grande (she’s up for Artist of the Year). Grande performing has fans excited, taking the fact that her new album “Sweetener,” was just barely released, it’s perfect timing. Cardi B will also be performing and the one and only Shawn Mendes, he made his debut at The 2017 Video Music Awards last year. And he’s back to sing his nominated hit “In My Blood.”

Logic is also set to perform the worldwide debut of his song “One Day,” and his new collaboration with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. And Jennifer Lopez will also be performing and it’s going to be an amazing performance. Panic! At the Disco is also going to be performing “High Hopes,”

According to People Magazine, there are going to be a lot of surprises.

“Travis Scott will also be making his first solo VMA performance with songs from his newly released album Astroworld. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj will be performing too, but not from Radio City. The Trinidadian-American rapper, who grew up in Queens, will perform on the VMAs for the seventh time, but from a remote New York location. The night’s most anticipated performance might just be Jennifer Lopez, though — who is receiving MTV’s biggest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. And if that weren’t enough, a selection of MTV’s Push Artists from the past year will be showcased on their very own stage. Look for sets from Jessie Reyez, PRETTYMUCH, Hayley Kiyoko, Juice WRLD, and Bazzi.

The MTV Video Music Awards seems to be packing a punch with their schedule. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest on The 2018 MTV Music Video Awards! And if you’re loving the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip, film and entertainment news!

Honestly, to conclude, the 2018 VMA’s look incredible. And we can’t wait to see the outcome. Who do you guys think will take home Awards? Sound off in the comments below or take a vote!

Blessed be!

🚨 Jennifer Lopez is the 2018 VMA Video Vanguard (LIVE) 🚨 | 2018 Video Music Awards