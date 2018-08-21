Brendan Fraser to star as Robotman in DC Universe TV Series “Doom Patrol.”

Brendan Fraser is a Canadian-American actor best known for playing Rick O’Connell in “The Mummy,” trilogy (1999, 2001, 2008). He’s great at acting and knows exactly how to become “the character.” That’s why we’re glad to hear that Fraser has been cast as one of the leads for Robotman (Cliff Steele), in the DC Universe live-action series “Doom Patrol.”

Doom Patrol is DC is a fan-favorite, no doubt, and this series is going to ensure they nail the plot.

“The adventures of an idealistic mad scientist and his field team of superpowered outcasts.”

According to the history of Robotman, it’s a big lead to carry.

“He is best known as a member of the Doom Patrol, being the only character to appear in every version of the team since he, and the team, were introduced together in June 1963.”

Regardless, Brendan Fraser was a part of The Mummy you guys, this is going to be insane, we can’t wait to hear more about the DC Universe live-action series “Doom Patrol.”

