The Chainsmokers drop a new video for “Side Effects,” featuring Emily Warren

Considering the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The Chainsmokers just dropped their new video for “Side Effects,” featuring Emily Warren today (August 21).

The new music video “Side Effects,” is upbeat and fun, also, it stars Riverdale’s, Camila Mendes. The gorgeous lady plays Veronica on the CW series. But it’s awesome to see her play a fed-up hotel employee, who gets the news about working over the weekend, and she wasn’t excited, after all, who wants to work longer hours?

To start with, this was the first time I heard “Side Effects.” And I wasn’t sure what to expect but The Chainsmokers keep turning it up a notch with all their new music and particularly, their sets.

“Side Effects,” was directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen and filmed at Shore Club South Beach hotel in Miami, in other words, we can expect some great cinematography.

The song “Side Effects,” makes you want to dance.

It’s no secret, dancing can take the stress right out of you and that’s what she did throughout the video, down the hallways of hotels, the pool and more.

The fact that dancing reduces stress is enough of a reason to get your groove on to “Side Effects,” or start posting fun Snapchats, with it playing in the background, that’s one way to make your friends smile.

The song’s lyrics are addicting, as a result, it’s hard not to dance.

“Ooh, you’re all that I want, no good at giving you up. Come on and give me some love tonight”. Now, with this in mind go get your dance on…but on a serious note, be sure to pay attention, you never know what happens in each of the rooms, you might be surprised to see The Chainsmokers having a good time (even I watched the video twice to get a second glance inside those hotel rooms), what an amazing concept, don’t you agree?

Who is Emily Warren?

Emily Warren Schwartz is an American singer and songwriter. Warren is best known for the songs she has written for several high-profile pop artists, including The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Frenship, Sean Paul, Melanie Martinez, and Shawn Mendes.

Conclusion for the “Side Effects,” video review.

“Side Effects,” is the sh*t!

I mean, there’s no doubt that the bass line in “Side Effects,” is enough to keep this song trending because it’s a great summertime bop!

If you haven’t heard the new song and you want to get a double, amazing experience, check out the video, afterward, you’ll thank me for the recommendation. Either way, let us know what you guys thought of the video.

Blessed be!

The Chainsmokers – Side Effects (Official Video) ft. Emily Warren