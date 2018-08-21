VMAs: Camila Cabello takes home Video of the Year for “Havana.”

Camila Cabello took home the biggest win of the night, “Video of the Year,” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. In addition to Jennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj who were also VMA winners.

The 2018 Video Music Awards winners were revealed Monday night. And the show was an absolute blast.

Camila Cabello went home with two awards, including the top award for “Video of the Year,” for her “Havana,” video featuring Young Thug.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards was hosted live from Radio City Music Hall. This was the very first place the VMAs were held in 1984 and the 12th time the show aired from the New York City, venue.

Artist of the Year Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records (WINNER)

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records Song of the Year Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” – Republic Records (WINNER)

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records Best New Artist Cardi B – Atlantic Records (WINNER)

Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records Best Collaboration Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions (WINNER)

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records Push Artist of the Year APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records (WINNER)

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid – Island Records

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan – Columbia Records

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez – Island Records

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley – 300 Entertainment

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs – Island Records

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal – Syco Music/Columbia Records

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We – Atlantic Records

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH – Syco Music/Columbia Records

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill – Def Jam Recordings

JULY 2017 – Khalid – RCA Records

JUNE 2017 – Kyle – Atlantic Records

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus – Republic Records Best Pop Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records (WINNER)

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

P!nk – “What About Us” – RCA Records

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records Best Hip-Hop Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records Best Latin J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records (WINNER)

Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin Best Dance Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records (WINNER)

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records Best Rock Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records (WINNER)

Fall Out Boy – “Champion” – Island Records

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” – RCA Records

Linkin Park – “One More Light” – Warner Bros. Records

Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water” – Interscope Records Video With a Message Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records (WINNER)

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” – Columbia Records

Drake – ‘God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper” – Island Records

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings Song of Summer Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It” (WINNER)

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo – “No Brainer”

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Post Malone – “Better Now” Best Cinematography The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie (WINNER)

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela Best Direction Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai (WINNER)

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin Best Art Direction The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue (WINNER)

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess Best Visual Effects Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris (WINNER)

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios Best Choreography Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver (WINNER)

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev Best Editing N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward (WINNER)

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

Did you get a chance to watch the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments below! And if you’re enjoying the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip, film and entertainment news!

Blessed be!