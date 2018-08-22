The Backyard Concert 2018: Don McLean, Ed Sheeran & Roger Daltrey join charity!

The Backyard Concert 2018 featured some of our favorite artists including Don McLean, Ed Sheeran, Roger Daltrey and Van Morrison. It is the fifth private concert in a series that started a decade ago. And all to raise awareness in an effort to obtain vital funding for the UCLA Health Autism Program.

Charities are simply amazing, The Backyard Concert 2018 took place at Pacific Palisades on August 17. Despite the event being private, “The Backyard Concert,” consequently inspires by diving in and keeping the meaning close to their hearts.

It was great to hear more about the event, with regards to, McLean who truly showed the vision behind the Backyard Concert.

"I have been aware of the philanthropic work of Roger Daltrey for many years, and that motivated me to participate," said McLean. "I enjoyed all the music very much, and Ed Sheeran is very delightful to know and work with. Van Morrison gave a beautiful, swinging show and his band was very refined. Everyone gave their best, and it was a stellar musical evening that raised money for a good cause."

Interestingly, the event is invite-only, but it has been very successful in helping with the UCLA Health Autism Program.

Furthermore, Judd Apatow performed the Master of Ceremonies for the night. Howie Mandel acted as the auctioneer for the live auction which included a rare collection of music memorabilia, art was auctioned off throughout the evening.

The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation donated a guitar that experts have stated is the most valuable built for a charity event. Even more, the guitar is handcrafted and it was inspired by the Holly classic song “Learning The Game.” More importantly, it’s also signed by 75 of the greatest living musicians including Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Don McLean, Donovan, Brian Wilson, Keith Richards, Dion, Peter Frampton, Graham Nash, Don Everly and Elvis Costello, in addition to The Lakers.

According to Look to The Stars, Peter Bradley Jr. worked hard at obtaining those signatures.

“Peter Bradley Jr. of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation has spent the last 18 months traveling the world capturing the signatures and stories about how Holly inspired other artists, in preparation for donating the guitar to Teen Cancer America as part of a newly established partnership between the two organizations. Other auction items included a mechanically and electrically refurbished Bally Pinball Wizard Machine built-in 1975 to coincide with the release of the movie/rock opera “Tommy.” It was autographed for the event by most of the stars of the film, including Daltrey, Townsend, Elton John, Tina Turner, Jack Nicholson, and Ann-Margret. “Additional auction items included a first off the production line, limited edition The Who motorized scooter and high-value art from famed contemporary street-artist RETNA.The auction was being conducted live, and online at www.ha.com, by Heritage Auctions.” The first four Backyard Concert events raised close to $10 million, with event expenses totaling less than 10 percent of the funds raised. Friday’s concert and auction raised over $3.5 Million for the charities.”

Truthfully, even as a private event, “The Backyard Concert” has continued to build momentum and raise awareness to help kids, teens, young adults and families impacted by the frightening diagnosis of cancer or autism, we’d say its a great cause and very important to raise awareness.

Do you still want to help out the foundation?

If you would like to be one of the angels who made a donation, you can contact Carmen Garcia at 310-255-7721.

It took everyone’s hard work, not to mention The Key 2018 sponsors included Douglas Emmett, Merrill Lynch Private Banking & Investment Group, Eastdil Secured, AEG, Eloise & J.P. DeJoria, Goldenvoice, ABM Parking Services and Patron Tequila. These guys all sponsored the event in the hope that, it will build stronger awareness, in the end, it’s for a good cause and we are proud of everyone who took part in making it happen.

