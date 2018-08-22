Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber: Hails shows off her best friend on Instagram!

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been making Hollywood news headlines all over the internet. Their recent engagement has caused a lot of positive and, of course, negative reaction. But the duo aren’t letting it shake them, Hails recently bragged about Justin Bieber her “best friend,” on Instagram.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged and they haven’t been afraid to hide it from the world. Both, Hailey and Justin Bieber have been seen all over posing in pictures with fans, talking and enjoying one another’s company.

They have been the talk of the world but the positive is, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber aren’t letting it phase them because there will always be a hater. But for every hater, there are a million more positive people. That’s the truth because they both have some of the best fans on the internet.

Hailey Baldwin recently took to Instagram and showed off her best friend, aka, Justin Bieber.

Isn’t the best when your best friend turns out to become the love of your life? It happened in my life and I couldn’t be happier, so, I can only imagine how Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber feel right now about getting married.

Speaking of getting married, we can’t wait to find out the official date of their marriage.

Wow, Hailey Baldwin will soon be Mrs. Bieber, how adorable, don’t you guys agree?

Let us know what you think in the comments below. And if you’re enjoying the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest celebrity gossip, film and entertainment news.

Blessed be!