Kanye West featured on Harper Bazaar magazine with an inspiring quote!

Kanye West is one celebrity who makes the Hollywood headlines daily. And now he’s on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s September “Icons” issue. The Rapper is standing alongside his children, North and Saint.

Kanye is sporting his own ring and clothing in the picture.

French editor Carine Roitfeld, who spoke to WWD on how the theme became their vision for the edition.

“I’m a very family-oriented person, so I wanted to meet the families of some of my biggest music idols,” she said, adding, “It was amazing to see that some of the industry’s most groundbreaking rock stars have a sense of tenderness with their loved ones — even if they are adults.” Jimmy Kimmel’s Full Interview with Kanye West!

On the upper-right-hand-side of the photograph of Kanye West, North, and Saint it features a quote by West.

“I hope my children never lose their confidence to society.”

Considering this is Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, I love the quote and think that it’s fantastic to want your children to have faith.

Blessed be.