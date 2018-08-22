Simon Cowell and Laura Silverman bring son to Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Simon Cowell, his son Eric and love Laura Silverman all stepped out for his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon (August 22) in Hollywood, California. And it was the perfect day, it was nice in L.A. and a time of celebration for Mr. Cowell.

Simon Cowell’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony is finally happening.

The 58-year-old judge was joined by his family at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony earlier today. Their 4-year-old son Eric joined them for the celebration.

During the ceremony, Simon kept his persona fun, as usual, and tossed out a couple jokes.

“Why did this take so long?” Simon joked. “If anyone says fame is a bad thing, I don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s the best thing in the world.” Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Garrett Jacobs talks American Idol, God and life!

There were a lot of family, friends and other stars at Simon Cowell’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. And he deserves it, he’s been working very hard throughout his life to achieve the goals he has and many judge him based on being “harsh.” But did you know Simon Cowell started his career in the music industry by working in the mailroom at EMI Music Publishing? That’s one fact we learned about Mr. Cowell. And he has also worked as a record producer and consultants who produced the hit British TV show Pop Idol and its U.S. counterpart, as well all know it, American Idol.

Simon Cowell’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony should have taken place years ago, don’t you guys agree? Let us know what you think in the comments below. And if you’re enjoying the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip, film and entertainment news.

Blessed be.