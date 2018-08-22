Your Chance to Meet Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively at the Premiere of “A Simple Favor.”

Do you love Anna Kendrick? And what about Blake Lively? Chances are, you do and now you and a friend have a chance to meet them both on the red carpet, you’ll pose for photos together and get to know two of Hollywoods biggest stars, and they are the nicest gals.

In fact, if you win, after the red carpet you’ll head into the premiere to see the incredible thriller, “A Simple Favor,” before anyone else.

How do you enter to win a chance to chill with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively?

You might be wondering how to win the contest, first of all, head over to Omaze and donate to Child Rescue Coalition and Room to Read.

It’s important to know what you are helping when donating to a cause. Room to Read strives their best to help children by focusing on literacy, and gender equality in education. It’s an incredible organization.

“Room to Read seeks to transform the lives of millions of children in the developing world by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Working in collaboration with local communities, partner organizations, and governments, we develop literacy skills and a habit of reading among primary school children and ensure girls have the skills and support needed to complete their secondary education.”

There are other celebrities that support Room to Read including, Amy Brenneman, Fred Savage, Jack Black, Molly Shannon, Salma Hayek, Tim Kring, and Will Ferrell.

The Child Rescue Coalition digs deep looking to help children who have been exploited.

“Child Rescue Coalition is a partnership of child exploitation investigators, police officers, digital forensic experts, prosecutors, child welfare agencies, and corporate and private philanthropy. We work together to apprehend and convict abusers of children, rescue those in harm’s way, and importantly, seek to prevent abuse from happening in the first place. At its core is leading-edge technology that identifies, monitors, and ranks the online criminal behavior of child predators on peer-to-peer file-sharing and chat networks. The organization was created by Carly and Desiree Asher as a way to provide state of the art technology to global law enforcement officials at no cost. Child Rescue Coalition is a 501(c)(3) and relies on the generous support of donors to continue to serve law enforcement and communities in their efforts to rescue children and apprehend abusers. Our Vision: Every child’s innocence is protected.”

These charities are both so important for children all over the world. And what’s better than celebrating a good cause with your favorite celebrities?

The more you’re willing to donate, the higher chance you’ll have of meeting Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively at the Premiere of “A Simple Favor.” Be sure to act quickly, this competition ends very shortly.

Lastly, to find out more, just visit their official website and get those entries in, who knows, you might win and get your chance to meet Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively!

Blessed be!