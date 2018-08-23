Carrie Underwood sends love after Craig Zadan passing.

American Idol winner Carrie Underwood took to Twitter Wednesday to send her love to Craig Zadan, who passed away. He produced The Sound of Music Live! which Underwood starred.

Craig Zandan, best known for his production of “The Sound of Music Live!”

Zandan passed away Monday night at his Hollywood Hills home due to complications from a recent shoulder replacement surgery. Bob Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman made the official announcement on Tuesday (August 21).

“We are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theater, and television productions — several of them joyous musicals — was taken away so suddenly,” Greenblatt said. “Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.”

The talented producer was also known for Chicago (2002), Hairspray (2007) and The Bucket List (2007). He was only 69-years-old.

“Such sad news. Craig was a visionary, a risk-taker, a lover of music and just an all around nice guy! I am honored to have worked with him. He will be greatly missed…”

