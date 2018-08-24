Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Daniel Radcliffe talks charity, his favorite role and more!

PCG Magazine Exclusive: Daniel Radcliffe talks charity, his favorite role and more!

“If my best friend hides his farts from me then what else is he hiding from me, and why does that make me feel so alone?” – Swiss Army Man

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for his role as the young wizard in Harry Potter. In fact, that’s one of his most popular characters. After all, he dedicated ten years of his life to the role. PCG magazine had a chance to ask Daniel Radcliffe a few questions in a short interview!

Daniel Radcliffe was born on July 23, 1989, in Fulham, London, England to Marcia Gresham, who worked as a casting agent.

The 29-year-old has worked very hard during his career and has always been comfortable talking about nearly any subject, he’s also heavily involved in charity work, giving back is an important part of his life.

PCG magazine reached out to Radcliffe for a quick interview. Instantly, we were drawn to his personality and authenticity.

While Daniel Radcliffe is known for the Harry Potter series, he’s grown and transformed a lot. In fact, Daniel also enjoyed playing other roles including The Gamechangers (TV Movie), Now You See Me 2 (Walter Mabry), and Swiss Army Man (Manny). As a matter of fact, Radcliffe revealed his role as Manny on “Swiss Army Man,” is one of his favorite characters he’s played in a film.

“Obviously, I loved playing Harry and those 10-years were very special, but my favorite character has to be ‘Manny,’ in Swiss Army Man. He’s a sweet, dead weirdo and it was awesome to play him!”

The film Swiss Army Man brings forth an intriguing plot played by Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

In case you missed it, the film was released on July 1, 2016, in the USA and those in the UK had to wait until September 30th to see the highly anticipated film.

Now, you might be wondering about the plot for Swiss Army Man, one question to summarize the film.

What happens when a hopeless man stranded on a deserted island befriends a dead body? Well, they go on a surreal journey to get home.

Swiss Army Man made the journey unique. Daniel Radcliffe revealed opened up about the film to The Guardian in 2016 after they revealed highly anticipated the film.

Radcliffe shared how the meant a lot to him.

“Oh, good; me too. If I had to burn every other scene I’ve ever done in my career and leave one, it would be the bus scene in Swiss Army Man. It’s the best six minutes I’ve ever been involved with onscreen.”

Truthfully there was something deeply beautiful about “Swiss Army Man,” and while it might not be everyone’s taste, we adored the film, what other films can make fart jokes so poetic? And I truly did enjoy the friendship that Radcliffe and Dano brought forth, you could sense they had chemistry which, in reality, shows the bigger picture and odd but fun journey they go on in the film, “Swiss Army Man.”

The handsome man also opened up to us at PCG magazine about one of his favorite charities.

“The Trevor Project. What they do is vital and thankfully more and more people seem to be becoming aware of them.”

As you know, we’re all about those positive vibes, let’s take a peek at The Trevor Project and how they benefit the world. PCG magazine dove in and found out what they’re all about, check it out and be sure to check out their website.

What is The Trevor Project?

The Trevor Project was founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award®-winning short film TREVOR. And it is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

They also offer help 24/7, you can call using the phone number 1-866-488-7386.

TrevorLifeline—A crisis intervention and suicide prevention phone service available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386

TrevorText—Text “TREVOR” to 1-202-304-1200. Standard text messaging rates apply. Available Monday through Friday between 3pm–10pm EST / Noon–7pm PT

to Standard text messaging rates apply. Available Monday through Friday between 3pm–10pm EST / Noon–7pm PT TrevorSpace—An online international peer-to-peer community for LGBTQ young people and their friends.

young people and their friends. Trevor Support Center—Where LGBTQ youth and allies can find answers to FAQs and explore resources related to sexual orientation, gender identity and more.

That’s absolutely amazing, don’t you guys agree? As a final point, this just shows how much he cares about the LGBTQ community.

If you’re interested in getting involved then be sure to check out their life-saving work on their official website. They have a lot of opportunities for you to explore.

Lastly, we wanted to know what Daniel Radcliffe himself, would tell the whole world if he could, in thirty seconds.

“I have to quote one of my favourite authors (Kurt Vonnegut) here: ‘“There’s only one rule that I know of, babies—God damn it, you’ve got to be kind.’” So, yeah that’s it really, just be kind, thanks!”

What an amazing, creative and talented man. He’s honestly such an easy person to talk with and have a positive conversation. Let us know what you thought in the comments below. And if you’re enjoying the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our PCG magazine newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity news.

Blessed be!

The short film Trevor

Swiss Army Man | Official Trailer HD |