BTS (방탄소년단) ‘IDOL’ Official MV

Category: positive celebrity 0

BTS (방탄소년단) ‘IDOL’ Official MV

BTS (방탄소년단) 'IDOL' Official MV
BTS (방탄소년단) ‘IDOL’ Official MV

BTS just released a new music video. And it’s pretty dope, check out “BTS (방탄소년단) ‘IDOL’,” and let us know what you think in the comments below!

  • Director: YongSeok Choi (Lumpens)
  • Assistant Director: Guzza, MinJe Jeong, HyeJeong Park (Lumpens)
  • Director of Photography: HyunWoo Nam(GDW)
  • Gaffer: HyunSuk Song (Real lighting)
  • Art Director: JinSil Park, Bona Kim (MU:E)
  • Art Team: HyunSeung Lee, YeMin Ahn
  • Construction Manager: SukKi Song
  • Key Scenic artist: Yeongjun Hong, KwangHyun Lim, SangHyeok Seo
  • Show Light: SungKeun Ma (A&T light)
  • Lift Operating: Jong Kang

Major props to BTS, and the whole crew. The video is mind-blowing!

Blessed be!

BTS (방탄소년단) ‘IDOL’ Official MV

Related posts:

  1. Justin Bieber and his actions behind closed doors change lives!
  2. Narcos Netflix series has been renewed! Check it out!
  3. Wilmer Valderrama writes amazing 9/11 Tribute!
  4. Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas surprise their fans on Hollywood Blvd. Check it out!

Related posts brought to you by Yet Another Related Posts Plugin.

Related Articles