BTS (방탄소년단) ‘IDOL’ Official MV
BTS just released a new music video. And it’s pretty dope, check out “BTS (방탄소년단) ‘IDOL’,” and let us know what you think in the comments below!
- Director: YongSeok Choi (Lumpens)
- Assistant Director: Guzza, MinJe Jeong, HyeJeong Park (Lumpens)
- Director of Photography: HyunWoo Nam(GDW)
- Gaffer: HyunSuk Song (Real lighting)
- Art Director: JinSil Park, Bona Kim (MU:E)
- Art Team: HyunSeung Lee, YeMin Ahn
- Construction Manager: SukKi Song
- Key Scenic artist: Yeongjun Hong, KwangHyun Lim, SangHyeok Seo
- Show Light: SungKeun Ma (A&T light)
- Lift Operating: Jong Kang
Major props to BTS, and the whole crew. The video is mind-blowing!
Blessed be!
