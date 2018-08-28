Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Introduce scholarship program!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce new scholarship program!

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter announced a new scholarship program that will award one exceptional senior high school student, with financial needs, 100K to put toward their enrollment in a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are ready to help students reach their dreams, particularly, college students.

Furthermore, The Hollywood duo wants the award to serve as a dedicated University funding for each selected student while they are enrolled in college.

What is the Scholarship?

In fact, Look to The Stars opened up about the scholarship.

“This back to school season, students in OTRll Tour markets, who are preparing for college, will be chosen by Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Qualified students must demonstrate academic excellence and show financial needs that would make it hard for them to enter a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019.

What is the Boys & Girls Club of America?

The program works to enable all young people, particularly, those in need to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

The facts are motivating, for Instance, 73% of low-income members ages 12 to 17 who attend the Club regularly say they earn mostly As and Bs, compared with 69% of low-income youth nationally.

When did the OTRII Begin?

The OTRII already kicked off on August 26th!

“The markets will include Atlanta, where the OTRll Tour plays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight and Sunday, August 26, Orlando, Miami, Arlington, New Orléans, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara and Seattle.

Charities working together, specifically, to help future college students!

The Carters have had a long history of helping students with The Shawn Carter Foundation heading to college tours to HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and providing scholarships to college-bound students nationwide

Beyoncé, through her BeyGOOD initiative, created the Formation Scholars Award, a merit program, in 2017 to help female students start or further their college education, and this year announced the Homecoming Scholars Award, a second merit program, opened to qualified students, regardless of gender, to enter or continue their studies at one of eight HBCUs.”

As a matter of fact, the OTRII Tour started on June 6th Cardiff, UK and will wrap on October 4th in Seattle, Washington.

The mission of the Shawn Carter Foundation is to help individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at institutions of higher learning. And they are doing a great job at achieving their mission.

The Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation mission.

"The Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund (SCSF) was founded on the belief that any motivated individual in need should have the opportunity to further his or her education. By removing some of the financial burdens associated with going to, surviving in, and graduating from college, the SCSF plays a vital role in increasing college access and success for many motivated yet underserved youth and young adults. The SCSF provides individual grants, paid directly to the educational institution, to every student who qualifies and re-applies yearly, from admission to graduation. The grant can be used to cover tuition expenses and related supplemental educational expenses such as books, lab fees, travel and select costs of living. All Shawn Carter Scholars are required to "give back" by conducting community service and by serving as mentors to younger, aspiring Shawn Carter Scholars."

Truthfully, this is absolutely a wonderful opportunity for students that are ready to take on their future careers! Above all, it’s so inspiring to see high-profile talent care about our future generation. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are notably, the most inspirational couple in Hollywood. Either way, they are also raising a lot of awareness about other programs that are available to college students looking to pay their way to a proper education. Besides, what’s better than a free education, let alone, leave with no debt!

I mean, considering they are willing to go above and beyond their career and help others in the world is incredibly humble. They truly lead by way of example, no doubt.

