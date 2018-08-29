Joey King and Jacob Elordi are adorable!

Joey King and Jacob Elordi both attended Variety’s Power of Young in Hollywood on Tuesday night and they both looked absolutely adorable.

The cute couple met while laying as a couple on Netflix. They were working on “Kissing Booth,” the film.

Honestly? What better way to meet someone than on set? You’ve worked so many hours together and really get to know one another, it’s awesome to see them out and about celebrating good times.

Kissing Booth is about a high school student is has to confront her secret crush at a kissing booth. And it also features other stars including Megan du Plessis, Lincoln Pearson, and Caitlyn de Abrue.

King has been working hard since the release of “Kissing Booth,” he just wrapped up two films, first, an indie film called “Summer ’03,“ which will drop in theaters on September 28! And second, a film called “2 Hearts,” which does not have an official release date. Although, we do the film features some great talent including Jacob Elordi, Jordan Burtchett, and Tiera Skovbye.

It will be interesting to see what the plot for “2 Hearts,” ends up becoming, time will tell, right? In the meantime, we can check out their other films, and stay up-to-date on their social media as well.

They both looked amazing, particularly, Joey wearing a perfect-fitting Armani suit, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, a Tyler Ellis bag, Irene Neuwirth earrings, and Jennifer Meyer rings.

