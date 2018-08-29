Can you believe Zedd and Lady Gaga are collaborating!?

Zedd and Lady Gaga are collaborating on some new music! Yes, you did in fact, read that right. Zedd and Lady Gaga are teaming up for a collaboration.

PCG Magazine got the news after Mike Adam tweeted out about Zedd and Lady Gaga.

“RT if you’re excited for this #Zedd / #KatyPerry collab!!!!!!” Zedd: One Strange Rock documentary for The National Geographic!

At this point, I’m down for any collaboration that features Zedd. He always strives for perfection. And I can only imagine what Zedd and Lady Gaga are going to create because they are both beyond talented.

The Zedd and Lady Gaga teaser dropped, as a result, we were able to figure out that (possibly) some of his recent Instagram posts match the shirt he’s wearing in the Zedd and Lady Gaga collaboration teaser video. But of course, you can never be sure as we all wear the same shirt, often in life.

Granted, we do have to wait for a little, check out the teaser video below, it’s got me on the edge of my seat.

Check out the Zedd and Lady Gaga collaboration teaser!