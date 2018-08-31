Richard Karn: How he Landed his Role on Home Improvement!

How Richard Karn Landed his Role on Home Improvement is inspiring!

Richard Karn is best known for his role as Al Borland on Home Improvement. But the way he landed his role is pretty inspiring.

First, Richard Karn didn’t just get “handed,” a role on the show, Home Improvement. He really worked hard and aspired toward his dreams. But he can also thank his wife (Tudi Roche), who encouraged him to follow his dreams.

Karn's wife suggested they should move to Los Angeles. And that's how it started, he started to work as an apartment manager and catered events at Jewish synagogue, as side work. Interestingly, the good news is that he had been in a beer commercial during this time and happened to join the Screen Actors Guild.

Eventually, he was contacted by an agent and was told about the casting session for Home Improvement. The show had actually already cast an actor for the role of “Al Borland,” but the person who was cast had to say “no thanks,” due to conflicting schedules. Richard, who had guest starred on the pilot, was quickly put into the role of Al, and that’s where he proved he was more than ready to act full-time and have a great time doing it, isn’t that how it should be?

I mean, isn’t loving what you do is the best feeling in the world? And it just goes to prove that, even if you have to start at the bottom, if you never give up, and you put in the time effort, all while, holding onto your patience, you can and will achieve any goal you desire.

It’s also great to see Tim Allen and Richard Kard are friends to this very day. Karn opened up to FoxNews about a potential reboot.

“I can’t say everybody [likes the idea], but it has been floated,” said the 64-year-old. “And more than I would have expected said, ‘Yeah, that would be cool to do it years later, like ‘Roseanne.’” However, Allen admitted he still missed his canceled series, “Last Man Standing,” which abruptly ended in March 2017 after six seasons despite its high ratings. “I like that idea,” said Allen. “I still miss ‘Last Man Standing.’ We didn’t get our seventh year. I adored that show. It’s like having a new dog and now to go back to the old dog? I don’t know. I like both characters, but yeah, I’d be very interested in that idea.” Allen starred in “Last Man Standing” as Mike Baxter, a character who is politically conservative. The actor is a conservative himself and he has voiced his support for President Donald Trump.”

How cool would it be to have a Home Improvement reboot?

Honestly, Richard Karn is pure inspiration.

Richard Karn is a prime and leading example, his story doesn’t just put him in the spotlight, he had to continue to work other jobs, look for auditions and stay motivated. That’s one thing we can learn through his journey. And while many remember him as “Al Borland,” he’s more than just a character, he’s a talented family man and loves to enjoy life just like the rest of us in this world–he just happens to be one unforgettable actor. And he played as Tim Allen’s evidence and logic…

I doubt that his role will ever be forgotten, he was always the one characters joked about, but he was a sensitive loving man, with a huge heart.

That huge heart of him shows, he uploaded this picture to his Instagram and left a caption about helping raise money for St. Jude.

“officialrichardkarn: A great night for raising money for St Jude.”

What did you guys think of Richard Karn's role on Home Improvement? Did he become one of your favorite characters? Sound off in the comments below.

