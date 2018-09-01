Lady Gaga: A Star Is Born film premiere! Check it out!

Lady Gaga opens up about wanting to be an actress at the Venice Film Festival!

Lady Gaga is best known for her music but she recently opened up at the Venice Film Festival’s “A Star Is Born,” press conference about wanting to be an actress, believing in yourself and how she wanted to be an actress. Lady Gaga: A Star Is Born film première revealed more about the highly anticipated film.

Lady Gaga attended the Venice Film Festival Friday in Hollywood, California. She opened up in the press conference about some fun facts that her fans may not know about her passions.

"I've always wanted to be an actress," Lady Gaga stated during the Venice Film Festival's Star Is Born press conference, prior to her film's première on Friday. "There can be 100 people in the room and 99 don't believe in you," she continued, reaching out and resting a hand on the shoulder of her director, Bradley Cooper. "And you just need one to believe in you. And that was him. So, I'm very lucky to be here."

Well, for one thing, Lady Gaga has already proved she can sing, and she’s taking it up a notch!

Gaga speaks the truth, you don’t need the whole world to believe in you, sometimes you just need one, or merely yourself and you can achieve your wildest dreams. She’s a prime example of success and she’s worked hard to make it as far as she has within her career and life. The fact that Lady Gaga has always wanted to be an actress doesn’t strike as a surprise, I mean, she’s already won a Golden Globe for her work on American Horror Story. And she looked absolutely stunning during the Venice Film Festival’s “A Star Is Born,” press conference, she didn’t even have to put on makeup.

Could you imagine being the star of “A Star Is Born?” The film is an American musical romantic drama. It was produced and directed by Bradley Cooper. In fact, even Cooper had to face a few of his own fears.

First, he had to do finish the script, then he had to do some intense directing, which was new for Bradley Cooper. He’s a six-time Grammy winner. But he had faith in Lady Gaga and their vision progressed. Gaga, as usual, made sure to make all their time together well spent and comfortable.

"She made me feel so comfortable from the first day we met." During their first meeting, Gaga cooked him homemade pasta and they were singing within the first 15 minutes. "I'd be lying if I said I was nervous…When you see an artist of that caliber treat you as a peer, it's very emboldening. So, the true answer is I didn't [feel afraid]. I felt like I was protected all the time."

Lastly, and more importantly, Bradley had to believe in his voice. The gorgeous woman opened up about Cooper in a recent interview, bragging about his amazing voice.

“And he is a great singer,” Gaga beamed. “He sings from his gut, from the nectar, from the soul.”

A Star Is Born stars Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott. The plot follows a hard-drinking country musician (Cooper) who discovers and falls in love with a young singer (Gaga). This will mark the third remake of the original 1937 film. After some time, the film was adapted again in 1954 to a musical starring Judy Garland and James Mason and once again, it was remade as a 1976 rock musical with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

The vision was perfect, it was about being vulnerable and natural, that look was very important to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

"Being completely vulnerable and being completely bare," she stated, adding, "For most of the film, I have no makeup on my face." It was something that was very important to Cooper, Gaga stated as she recalled a particularly amusing anecdote of when she found out exactly how important it was to him. "I remember very, very well, I walked down the stairs from my house before we filmed the screen test for A Star Is Born, and he had a makeup wipe in his hand and he put his hand on my face and he went like this–" She mimicked wiping down her cheek. "And there was makeup. We had put just a little bit and he said, 'I want no makeup on your face.' So, this vulnerability was something that he brought out in me. For someone who doesn't necessarily feel safe [being] that vulnerable all the time, it was such a special experience with him. He made you just feel so free."

PCG magazine is super excited to see everything that was discussed at the A Star Is Born film première! But we do have to wait a month. Nonetheless, we can expect to see “A Star Is Born,” October 5!

How awesome is that you guys? It’s great to see talent aren’t afraid to take a step out of their “normal,” and do something entirely different. I can only imagine how powerful and inspiring Cooper and Gaga’s vision made the newest version of the film.

What do you guys think? Have you seen any of the old versions of "A Star Is Born?" Sound off in the comments.

Lady Gaga: A Star Is Born film premiere – Official Trailer