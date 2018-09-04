Anil Seth: Your brain hallucinates your conscious reality!

Indeed, Anil Seth spoke about an intriguing concept concerning consciousness, reality, and the brain.

“Once we start explaining its properties in terms of things happening inside brains and bodies, the apparently insoluble mystery of what consciousness is should start to fade away. At least that’s the plan. So, let’s get started, what are the properties of consciousness? What should a science of consciousness try to explain? Well, for today, I’d just like to think of consciousness in two different ways. There are experiences of the world around us, full of sights, sounds, and smells, there’s multisensory, panoramic 3D, fully immersive inner movie. And then there’s conscious self. The specific experience of being you or being me. The lead character in this inner movie, and probably the aspect of consciousness we all cling to most tightly.”

He starts with the experiences around us and shares thoughts on being a brain, our conscious self, and Seth sheds light on how the brain combines these sensory signals and that combines the sensory signals with prior expectations or beliefs about the way the world is supposed to be, and how the brain forms its best guess about what caused those signals, perception and how it can process certain elements in our life.

“The brain doesn’t hear a sound or see light, what we perceive is it’s the best guess about what’s out there in the world.”

The YouTube video piqued my interest due to the fact, it’s been one of my “shower thoughts,” in recent months. Understanding perception (to me) is super interesting. And TED talks always has some of the best performances, with the worlds largest and most talented experts.

Seth did an amazing job at making points into how we are constantly hallucinating. Interestingly, when we agree that we have hallucinations “we call that reality.” He’s knew just how to explain this process to the audience, it was very well done, there are many different ways of experience being “a self,” and “being a body,” and much more.

Honestly, in either case, it was able to help me understand a few of my own questions.

He also uses a few sounds to give us examples of our perception through some sounds and words. If you haven't seen the video from TED talks with Anil Seth, you've got to check it out, it's absolutely intriguing.

