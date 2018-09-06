Positive Celebrity New Music: Gryffin with Elley Duhé – Tie Me Down!

Gryffin is a New York City-based multi-instrumentalist, and producer. Dan Griffith (aka Gryffin) has worked hard paving his way into the international spotlight with his fresh and unique style of house music. And he’s doing a great job, as he just released a new music video with Elley Duhé.

The new music video titled “Tie Me Down,” features Elley Duhé, she is an American singer and songwriter. And, I mean, her voice is smooth, like butter. And the new music video is filled with happy moments between couples.

Gryffin took to social media and shared his excitement about the collaboration.

“Tie Me Down finally comes out at midnight and I could not be more excited. This has been over a year in the making, and countless hours were spent on this one but we did it. S/o to @elleyduhe for her amazing performance and belief in the song. Can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

Tie Me Down is freakin’ passionate. If you haven’t heard the new music video yet, check out below and be sure to let us know what you thought on our poll or in the comments below.

Gryffin biography:

Just in case you wanted to know a little more about Gryffin, we went to his official website and found out just how hard he is working.

“With a world-debut at this past SnowGlobe Music Festival, Gryffin unveiled his anticipated live performance to finally connect with those who have been behind his impressive play counts. His passion and love for musicianship, and artistry within music shined through as he performed with live instrumentation (guitar, keyboard, synths, & drum pads) in a continuous dance music format to keep up the energy characteristic of DJ sets. Since this performance was a resounding success, the excitement is brewing for his next two sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ The Roxy, and New York’s Bowery Ballroom to close out his first-ever live tour. Following the conclusion of the tour, Gryffin made the leap to his first original production, “Heading Home” featuring Josef Salvat, which immediately became #1 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart, US Viral Chart, and accumulated a million plays in one week after being released via Darkroom/Interscope Records. It’s already looking like 2016 is going to be Gryffin’s biggest year yet”

Heading Home featuring Josef Salvat is one amazing Jam.

You can stay up-to-date by following his official website or social media!

Gryffin, Josef Salvat – Heading Home (Audio) ft. Josef Salvat

